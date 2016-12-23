Home | Gossips | See How Angry Customers Sit On The Ground And Refuse To Leave Banking Hall
Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money
Nigerian OAP And A Blogger, Black Satino Cries Out About Media Houses Not Hiring Blacks (Video)

See How Angry Customers Sit On The Ground And Refuse To Leave Banking Hall



  • 1 hour ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
See How Angry Customers Sit On The Ground And Refuse To Leave Banking Hall See How Angry Customers Sit On The Ground Refuse To Leave Banking Hall

According to the report,the customers sat down at one of First Bank's branch and vow not to leave the banking hall until they were paid.

Who else noticed most banks try to avoid making major payments lately?

 

Rate this article

0

view more articles

About Article Author

See How Angry Customers Sit On The Ground And Refuse To Leave Banking Hall
Jack Warner

View More Articles

Related Articles

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Latest Nigeria News