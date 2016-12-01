Home | Gossips | Nigerian OAP And A Blogger, Black Satino Cries Out About Media Houses Not Hiring Blacks (Video)

Female Nigerian OAP and Blogger, BlackSatino has laid strong allegations against media houses in the country for not hiring people because of their skin colour.

The OAP who on her Twitter page accused Soundcity of not employing her because of her skin colour has cited the development as the reason behind her decision to bleach her skin.

She went further to her Instagram page where she released a touching video which she captioned: “I am doing what I have to do to make me Happy.. Pls don’t judge me

See her Twitter Rant and Instagram video below: