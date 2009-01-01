Home | Gossips | Graphic Video: Zimbabwean Pastor Live Stream Himself While Commiting Suicide Over Girlfriend

Richard Nhika, a 38-year old Zimbabwean gospel musician and church pastor took his life while filming himself. According to him, he was prompted to commit suicide as a result of a conflict he had with his girlfriend, Nomatter.

In the video, he said: “This is where I am seated, just close to the road… I think it’s about 15 to 20 metres so take care.” In the video Richard says: I will always love you Nomatter, which is why when I saw you I never insulted you or said anything bad. .

I have decided to die next to this tree so that everyone can see, this is real poison you can even see for yourself.” .

The man later died in the hospital

