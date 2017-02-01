Home | Gossips | Stars At War: Georgina Onuoha Heads To Ibadan To Fight With Kemi Olunloyo

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha earlier this morning, shared the photo below and said she is heading to Ibadan to beat Kemi Olunloyo to a pulp!

She wrote on her IG page:

“Good morning lovers… Heading to the beautiful city of Ibadan.. Waiting for the pussy journalist to come meet me there..

I want to beat her to a pulp..

Venue SS Peter and Paul Bodija

If you don’t show up

Then you are born by a bastard..

@hnnafrica… I am talking to you.. meet me there.. See you FUGITIVE