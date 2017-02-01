Home | Gossips | Nigerian Lady Exposes UNIPORT Lesbian Girl Who Has Been Sending Her N@ked Photos And Begging To Be Her Lover

A Nigerian lady named Cynthia Uka took to her Facebook page to expose a l3sbian girl sending her photos and begging her for s*x.

Even after Uka made it clear that she is not a l3sbian, the l3sbian still keep disturbing her with n3de photo and pleading text

See photos and chats below: