Home | Gossips | Nigerian Lady Exposes UNIPORT Lesbian Girl Who Has Been Sending Her N@ked Photos And Begging To Be Her Lover
Stars At War: Georgina Onuoha Heads To Ibadan To Fight With Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian Lady Exposes UNIPORT Lesbian Girl Who Has Been Sending Her N@ked Photos And Begging To Be Her Lover



Ken Wright
  • 1 hour ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nigerian Lady Exposes UNIPORT Lesbian Girl Who Has Been Sending Her N@ked Photos And Begging To Be Her Lover Nigerian Lady Exposes UNIPORT Lesbian Girl Who Has Been Sending Her N@ked Photos And Begging To Be Her Lover

A Nigerian lady named Cynthia Uka took to her Facebook page to expose a l3sbian girl sending her photos and begging her for s*x.

Even after Uka made it clear that she is not a l3sbian, the l3sbian still keep disturbing her with n3de photo and pleading text

See photos and chats below:


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Lady Exposes UNIPORT Lesbian Girl Who Has Been Sending Her N@ked Photos And Begging To Be Her Lover

Nigerian Lady Exposes UNIPORT Lesbian Girl Who Has Been Sending Her N@ked Photos And Begging To Be Her Lover

Stars At War: Georgina Onuoha Heads To Ibadan To Fight With Kemi Olunloyo

Stars At War: Georgina Onuoha Heads To Ibadan To Fight With Kemi Olunloyo

Graphic Video: Zimbabwean Pastor Live Stream Himself While Commiting Suicide Over Girlfriend

Graphic Video: Zimbabwean Pastor Live Stream Himself While Commiting Suicide Over Girlfriend

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 518