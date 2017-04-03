Motorist Confuses Nigerian Policeman With English

A motorist and his passenger recorded a hilarious conversation between them and a police officer who seemed not to understand the English language being spoken to him.

news2.onlinenigeria.com has obtained a video where a Nigerian policeman who appeared to be soliciting for a handout from a motorist was ridiculed by the driver and another person.

The police officer in uniform could be seen telling the driver of a vehicle he stopped that he could be charged to court and sent to prison over issues with his driving licence.

A Nigerian policeman in an attempt to intimidate a motorist got confused by the motorist's English.

The driver of the vehicle who found the policeman's statement preposterous asked the officer if he was competent, a question that seems lost on the officer.

The motorist went further to ask the officer: "Does my driver license permit me to be litigated while driving?"

The officer seems lost with this question, he stopped for a while, perhaps trying to understand the meaning of 'litigated' as used by the motorist.

When the officers launched into an incoherent explanation that seems to have nothing to do with the question he was asked, the motorist and another passenger who was recording the incident started laughing.

The officer who was unaware the joke was on him, thought the driver and his friends were fighting instead and he threatened to arrest them for assault.

The motorist, who claimed to be on his way to a hospital, eventually dismissed him by promising to give 'something' when he returns from the hospital.

Meanwhile, emerging reports suggest that about 127 police officers attached to the presidency in Abuja and the South-West are unhappy and grumbling over unpaid allowances that have lingered for about 2-years.

The Guardian reports that the police officers alleged that their bosses have been denying them more than two years Risk Caution Allowances (RSA) approved by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.