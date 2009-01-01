Meet 11 Year Old Nigerian Boy Who Hacks People To Death

A video of a young Nigerian chap simply called 'Shanawole', who was a member of Eiye confraternity, has hit the internet.
The 11-year-old smokes Marijuana, kills people at will and also involve himself in various vices.
The video was shared by Tony Rapu, a pastor at a popular church in Lekki and a medical practitioner. He shared the video showing the rehabilitation journey of the young chap who was rescued on the streets of Lagos.
In the video, Shanawole revealed he can kill anybody if anyone messes with him or his group. He said he is especially known in the group for hacking people down.
He also said that if anyone tries to fight them, he and his boys will hit the person very hard.
Shanawole said she enjoys hacking people to death
The young boy who also claimed to be robber – has been taken off the streets and is undergoing rehabilitation.
He said he is also a robber
