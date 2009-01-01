Home | Gossips | Hausa Men Dress Like Igbos To Show Love, After Arewa threat (Photos)

Following the threat to Igbos in the Northern region of Nigeria, some Hausas have taken it upon themselves to show love and foster unity.

Emerging photos which have now gone viral, show some Hausa men adorned in Igbo attire, all in a bid to shown that they accept the people from the southeast and other regions of Nigeria.

Below are the photos of the Hausa men in Igbo native clothing, having what seem like an Igbo cultural festival in the north.



In a similar vein, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has warned that persons agitating for secession and the northern groups that issued ultimatum to Igbos risked jail terms as they violated Nigeria’s laws.

Osinbajo gave the warning at a consultative meeting with traditional rulers from the South-East at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja, on Sunday.

He said that the manner of the agitations, method and objective were wrong, unlawful and clearly violated the nation’s Constitution.

He said: “I want to repeat that both the agitations for secession and the ultimatum to leave the northern states are wrong and a violation of our Constitution.

“Our Constitution says in Section 2 that Nigeria is one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign state to be known by the name 'The Federal Republic of Nigeria’," Osinbajo said.

“That is the law of our country. Let us not be in any doubt about the fact that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that our country remains united.

“And, anyone who violates the law in the manner such as we are seeing all over the place will be met with the full force of the law.

“The reason why it is so is because for Nigeria’s unity, enough blood has been spilled and many hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost.’’

