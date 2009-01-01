Home | Gossips | No Mosquito Net, No Wedding: New Sokoto State Government Law Proposes
Two Months After Big Brother Naija, Tboss And Kemen Reconcile
Donatus Dunu: How I Escaped From Evans’ Den After They Concluded To Kill Me

No Mosquito Net, No Wedding: New Sokoto State Government Law Proposes



  • 4 hours 32 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
No Mosquito Net, No Wedding: New Sokoto State Government Law Proposes No Mosquito Net, No Wedding: New Sokoto State Government Law Proposes
As part of efforts to curb the spread of diseases in the state, the Sokoto state Ministry of Health says it plans to send a bill to the state House of Assembly where suitors would be compelled to add a well treated mosquito net as part of their bride price they would pay before they get their brides.
 

The state Commissioner for health, Balarabe Kakale, disclosed this Sunday. According to Kakale, the proposed bill if passed will compel intending couples in the state to undergo HIV/AIDS, genotype and Hepatitis B tests.

 

Kakale however stated that the proposed law would be sent to the house after the cultural, Islamic implications of the premarital testing are extensively considered. He noted that the measures were meant to reduce the spread of diseases in the state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossips Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

No Mosquito Net, No Wedding: New Sokoto State Government Law Proposes
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

"Does The Rich Also Cry": Checkout The State Of VGC After Hours Of Rainfall In Lagos Today

"Does The Rich Also Cry": Checkout The State Of VGC After Hours Of Rainfall In Lagos Today

Redeem Church Charges N20,000 For A Dinner

Redeem Church Charges N20,000 For A Dinner

Drama As Passengers Fight Dirty Inside Plane in Mid-air

Drama As Passengers Fight Dirty Inside Plane in Mid-air

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164