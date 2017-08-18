Housewife Catches Husband Having S3x With 14-Year-Old Daughter
This is as she alleged caught them having sex.
Mariya, who reported the matter to the police, said she had for a long time suspected her husband was having sexual relations with their daughter, adding that the night she caught them together only confirmed her suspicion.
Police later arrested Aliyu and put him in detention, according to Katsina state police spokesman, DSP Gambo Isah.
Aliyu has admitted to the allegation, but said a herbalist gave him some goodluck charm on condition that he had to have sex with his daughter for it to be effective.
Preliminary investigations are still on, but Isah said Aliyu would be charged to court once they were concluded.
