Boko Haram: Hunters Kill Sect Top Commander In Adamawa

Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area in Adamawa State, Hon. Yusuf Muhammad, has confirmed the death of two members of the Boko Haram sect, including a commander.

Muhammad said the terrorists on a mission to raid Bakin Dutse and Gadamayo villages of Madagali early Thursday morning were repelled by the local hunters.

He recalled that the terrorists had last Monday night attacked two communities of Nyibango and Mudubu in the Madagali council area and wanted to to extend their attacks.

Muhammad revealed that the insurgents usually lunched attacks on the areas whenever the government brought relief materials, particularly food items.

“They were on rampage to steal food and medical supplies when they raided Nyibango and other villages,” the council chairman said.

He said although normalcy had come back to the areas, the areas still require more security men to contain the activities of the sect.

Spokesman of the hunters in Madagali, Ali Hammajabu, told Thisday: “Our hunters successfully averted attempted massive raid on villages of Bitu, Gadamayo and Bakin Dutse”.

“The dead Boko Haram commander was wearing a vest belonging to one of our famous commanders, Bukar Jimeta, who was killed by the insurgents recently.

“We saw their corpses this morning with signs of bloods indicating that their bodies were dragged.

“We found two AK47 riffles and police teargas canister which we handed over to soldiers in Madagali,” the hunter said.

He added that the insurgents stormed Gadamayo and Bakin Dutse to steal food and medical supplies after residents fled into the bush but were repelled.

“Our brave hunters deployed to assist soldiers engaged the insurgents who fled. Few weapons were seized from them.

“This came less than two days after the terrorists attacked three villages in the same area”, he said.

