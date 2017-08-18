Home | Gossips | OAP Toolz Oniru Demuren Loses Pregnancy
OAP Toolz Oniru Demuren Loses Pregnancy



Nigerian on-air personality, tools Oniru Demuren

According to inside sources, popular Nigerian on-air personality, tools Oniru Demuren has lost her pregnancy.

Recall that the curvy OAP and her husband Tunde Demuren announced that they were expecting a baby during Banky W’s wedding introduction in May this year. So sorry for your loss dear!

OAP Toolz Oniru Demuren Loses Pregnancy
