OAP Toolz Oniru Demuren Loses Pregnancy
- 18/08/2017 03:54:00
According to inside sources, popular Nigerian on-air personality, tools Oniru Demuren has lost her pregnancy.
Recall that the curvy OAP and her husband Tunde Demuren announced that they were expecting a baby during Banky W’s wedding introduction in May this year. So sorry for your loss dear!
