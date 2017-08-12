Home | Gossips | Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar Warns Against Dangerous Use Of Social Media...See Details

The chief of air staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar warns that using the social media to promote hate speeches could jeopardise the development of Nigeria

The air force chief implores social media users to use the platforms to educate and entertain as originally intended

The chief of air staff, Sadiq Abubakar, has cautioned against the use of social media to spread hate speeches and false information.

Abubakar, speaking during a workshop on information management for public relations officers in the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday, August 22, in Abuja, warned that using the social media that way would jeopardise the development of Nigeria, Channels TV reports.

He implored social media users to use the platform to educate and entertain as originally intended.

He said: "We are all not unaware of the use of social media by some elements to spread falsehood in addition to promoting hate speeches, violence, anarchy, and confusion in our society.'

“The message of hate and violence does not augur well for the development of our great nation. I, therefore, implore all relevant stakeholders to focus on the use of the social media to inform, educate and entertain as originally intended.”

In other news, the Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates who applied for the 2017 Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise.

According to Premium Times, this was made known in a statement by Captain Suleman Dahun, navy spokesman on Tuesday, August 22.

Dahun said all the successful candidates are to report at the the nation navy secondary school, Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos state, Daily Trust reports.

