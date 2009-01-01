Home | Gossips | Very Brave!! Youths Prevent the Kidnap of Wealthy Businessman in Port Harcourt
Very Brave!! Youths Prevent the Kidnap of Wealthy Businessman in Port Harcourt



Some youths in Port Harcourt caused a scene after they reportedly stopped dreaded kidnappers from abducting a businessman. 

The kidnappers were stopped from abducting the businessman

Some kidnappers got more than they could chew earlier today after brave youths stood their ground to prevent them from abducting a popular businessman in the Rivers State.

The youths used stones, bottles and sticks to frustrate the kidnappers until the police and military arrived and chased them and caught some of them in the swamps of Bille waterfront.


