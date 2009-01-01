Home | Gossips | Very Brave!! Youths Prevent the Kidnap of Wealthy Businessman in Port Harcourt

Some youths in Port Harcourt caused a scene after they reportedly stopped dreaded kidnappers from abducting a businessman.

The youths used stones, bottles and sticks to frustrate the kidnappers until the police and military arrived and chased them and caught some of them in the swamps of Bille waterfront.