Troops arrest ‘smugglers’, recover arms

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) Wednesday said troops attached to Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II have arrested suspected smugglers, drug peddlers and recovered small arms.

The army said the suspected smugglers were arrested during a raid in conjuction with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on October 18 and 19, adding that over 100 bags of rice, other contraband were seized.

According to a statement by the division’s spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Olaolu Daudu, troops of Sector 7 with NCS personnel about 5:25pm on October 18, raided smugglers’ hideout at Idiroko- Ipokia and seized 21 bags of rice.

On October 19, Daudu said a similar operation was carried out around 3am at Gberefu Island by troops of Sector 5, adding that hundreds of bags of rice, cartons of frozen turkey were also seized.

He said all seized items were handed over to NCS for further action.

He claimed that the exercise had continued to thwart oil bunkering, armed robbery, kidnapping, smugglers, drug peddlers and other criminal elements within Lagos and Ogun States.

Continuing, Daudu said an alleged bugler identified as Emmanual was arrested at Ibafo with a suspected stolen mobile phone and handed over to the police division there.

He said a suspected Marijuana dealer; Adlbdulazeez Akim was arrested at about 12am at Ibafo, while transacting business with some hoodlums, adding that an alleged impostor Paul Ishaya, was arrested at Alaba-Rago by soldiers.

“On October 19, by 8:25am, troops of Sector 8 while on patrol along Mikky Bus Stop rescued a suspected thief from a mob. The suspect was alleged to have stolen food items and was almost killed. He was rescued and handed over to personnel of SARS Ogijo Division.

“On the same day, at about 3:35am, following a tip off, troops of Sub Sector 1 at Gbaji in conjunction with men of NDLEA carried out a raid at Sango-Seme and apprehended five drug peddlers with substances suspected to be Cocaine and Marijuana. Arrested suspects and items have been handed over to personnel of NDLEA for further investigation.

“Also on October 19, between 3pm- 5:20pm, troops of Sector 3 in conjunction with FRSC, DSS and NSCDC conducted a route clearance operation along Benson Bus Stop, Agric Junction and Ikorodu Roundabout. Operation was targeted at clearing criminal hideouts, miscreants, pickpockets and traffic control obstructions.

“Fourty-two motorcycles and three vehicles were impounded and handed over to FRSC Ikorodu Command. Similarly on October 19, troops of Sector 4 conducted raid and road block operations at Mile 12 and Ojota. Nineteen suspected hoodlums were arrested. Suspects have been handed over to Lagos State Special Task Force, Oshodi…”

Daudu said 12 suspected drug peddlers were arrested oj October 22, around 7:35pm at Badagry Fiber Market and Marina.

However, a Lagos resident, Kolawole Olasupo Wednesday accused the operatives of using hoodlums to extort commercial vehicles of N100.

Olasupo, who took to social media to vent his anger, wrote: “But, this is too bad, nothing but bad. Operation python dance of Lagos is becoming python crying. At 11:15pm from Lagos Abeokuta Tollgate to Alakuko Bus Stop, Nigerian Army dance whatever (sic) has compounded our suffering, creating serious problem because of N100 from commercial buses.

“The Army authority should help us out of this mess and its daily occurrence. Army for that matter using an area boy to collect money on their behalf. Na wa ooo!”

