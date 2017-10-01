Home | Gossips | “If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music” Freeze reacts to Timi Dakolo’s comment on divorce
Troops arrest ‘smugglers’, recover arms
Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband Olakunle Churchill Replies Her Through His Lawyer

“If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music” Freeze reacts to Timi Dakolo’s comment on divorce



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Cool FM OAP, Freeze has reacted to Timi Dakolo’s comment on the increase in divorce in recent time. Read what he wrote below

So pastor Oyakhilome that got divorced is an incomplete person abi?

A friend of mine nearly had his dick cut off by his ex wife. She tied him down in his sleep, If not for the fact that his younger brother broke down the door and rescued him, today he would have been dickless. I wish he had listened to TIMI’S advice and remained in the marriage with or without his penis, as long as he kept his vows abi? God punish bad people!

I am a living testimony that divorce from a bad situation is a HUGE BLESSING, as in baba blessing, my entire family and I rejoice everyday, thanking God for the gift of divorce.

If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music ? ~FRZ

"If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music" Freeze reacts to Timi Dakolo

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossips Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

“If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music” Freeze reacts to Timi Dakolo’s comment on divorce
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

PHOTOS: 18-year-old boy Suspended for Proposing to His 16-year-old Girlfriend in High School, Girl Was Suspended Too

PHOTOS: 18-year-old boy Suspended for Proposing to His 16-year-old Girlfriend in High School, Girl Was Suspended Too

Paris Robbery Mastermind Sends Kim Kardashian West Apology Letter

Paris Robbery Mastermind Sends Kim Kardashian West Apology Letter

Playboy Founder, Hugh Hefner’s 30-year-old wife to Inherit Nothing from his Fortune

Playboy Founder, Hugh Hefner’s 30-year-old wife to Inherit Nothing from his Fortune

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 482