“If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music” Freeze reacts to Timi Dakolo’s comment on divorce
Cool FM OAP, Freeze has reacted to Timi Dakolo’s comment on the increase in divorce in recent time. Read what he wrote below
So pastor Oyakhilome that got divorced is an incomplete person abi?
–
A friend of mine nearly had his dick cut off by his ex wife. She tied him down in his sleep, If not for the fact that his younger brother broke down the door and rescued him, today he would have been dickless. I wish he had listened to TIMI’S advice and remained in the marriage with or without his penis, as long as he kept his vows abi? God punish bad people!
–
I am a living testimony that divorce from a bad situation is a HUGE BLESSING, as in baba blessing, my entire family and I rejoice everyday, thanking God for the gift of divorce.
–
If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music ? ~FRZ
