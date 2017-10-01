Home | Gossips | Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband Olakunle Churchill Replies Her Through His Lawyer

Following the release of assault video by Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, which the actress through her Lawyer claimed was edited and threatened legal action against blogs and journalists who will share the video, Churchill through his lawyer claimed that video was made by a third party and not released from a CCTV footage as claimed by Tonto Dikeh.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossips