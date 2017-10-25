VIDEO: Mysterious case of man's hand covered with live bees.
- 3 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This video of a man's hand covered in live bees is not for the faint-hearted at all.
According to reports, the man stole a car so the owner cursed him using "black magic. Now, almost the whole of his right arm is covered in crawling live bees that won't leave no matter how much he takes a swipe at them.
The man from Uganda is constantly in pain and granted an interview asking for help.
Watch the graphic video below.
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossips
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 468