VIDEO: Mysterious case of man's hand covered with live bees.



This video of a man's hand covered in live bees is not for the faint-hearted at all.
Shocking video shows man

According to reports, the man stole a car so the owner cursed him using "black magic.  Now, almost the whole of his right arm is covered in crawling live bees that won't leave no matter how much he takes a swipe at them.

The man from Uganda is constantly in pain and granted an interview asking for help. 

 

Watch the graphic video below.

[embedded content]

