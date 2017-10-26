Home | Gossips | Daddy Freeze Ridicules Timi Dakolo Following Cheating Allegations, Timi Replies
Daddy Freeze Ridicules Timi Dakolo Following Cheating Allegations, Timi Replies



The drama between Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo and Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze is far from over, well at least not from Freeze’s end who doesn’t let things slide easily.
This morning, a Twitter user accused Timi Dakolo of having a side chick after the singer dished out marriage advice to couples yesterday. (If you missed the drama, read it HERE and HERE)

Daddy Freeze has now shared a video via his Instagram page where he mocked the singer for acting all perfect when he actually keeps side chicks. Watch the video below:

Timi Dakolo seems unbothered about the cheating allegations and Daddy Freeze's response, as he just shared a video on his page of him laughing… He gave no reason why but I guess he is either laughing at the allegations or at Freeze’s opinion.
A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on

Meanwhile another twitter user @Msgertrude has also threatened to spill the tea against Tiimi Dakolo claming that the singer is indeed cheating on his wife, and infact knows his side chick.
Then Daddy Freeze has again trolled him some more:

