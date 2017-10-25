Home | Gossips | ‘I wanna ‘dump’ Dangote & chase after Goodluck Jonathan because of his wealth’ - Curvy American IG model
‘I wanna ‘dump’ Dangote & chase after Goodluck Jonathan because of his wealth’ - Curvy American IG model



Recall the Lady that went viral after she stopped Lagos traffic for 30 minutes just to take photos in the middle of the road? Well, she is an American curvy black model who goes by the name Symba.
The popular IG model who is still in Lagos just declared her intentions to go after married former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan because of his coins.
She also joked in the same video that her ‘Baby Daddy’ Aliko Dangote will have to sit down for a while!

 

If you ask me, I think she is either bored, wants to trend or she’s looking for cheap publicity, watch video below;

