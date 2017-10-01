Home | Gossips | Freeze’s ex-wife backs Timi Dakolo, threatens to expose OAP
Who is Maheeda's baby daddy?

Freeze’s ex-wife backs Timi Dakolo, threatens to expose OAP



  • 2 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Opeyemi Olarinde, ex-wife of OAP Freeze, has weighed in the war of words between her estranged husband and Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo and Freeze battled earlier on Instagram over the singer’s controversial comment on why divorce should be condemned except when domestic violence is involved.

Freeze had stated that his divorce was a huge blessing to him and should not be condemned.

Reacting, Opeyemi told Timi to ignore her ex-husband’s comments, promising to reveal all that transpired in their marriage.

She also described the OAP as a myopic man.

“kindly ignore the myopic man…” she said via her Instagram account @opeyemiolarinde

“I was married to him for few years. I will reveal all that transpired”.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossips Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Freeze’s ex-wife backs Timi Dakolo, threatens to expose OAP
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

PHOTOS: 18-year-old boy Suspended for Proposing to His 16-year-old Girlfriend in High School, Girl Was Suspended Too

PHOTOS: 18-year-old boy Suspended for Proposing to His 16-year-old Girlfriend in High School, Girl Was Suspended Too

Paris Robbery Mastermind Sends Kim Kardashian West Apology Letter

Paris Robbery Mastermind Sends Kim Kardashian West Apology Letter

Playboy Founder, Hugh Hefner’s 30-year-old wife to Inherit Nothing from his Fortune

Playboy Founder, Hugh Hefner’s 30-year-old wife to Inherit Nothing from his Fortune

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 468