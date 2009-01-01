Freeze’s Ex-wife Backs Timi Dakolo, Threatens to Expose OAP
Timi Dakolo and Freeze battled earlier on Instagram over the singer’s controversial comment on why divorce should be condemned except when domestic violence is involved.
Freeze had stated that his divorce was a huge blessing to him and should not be condemned.
Reacting, Opeyemi told Timi to ignore her ex-husband’s comments, promising to reveal all that transpired in their marriage.
She also described the OAP as a myopic man.
“kindly ignore the myopic man…” she said via her Instagram account @opeyemiolarinde
“I was married to him for few years. I will reveal all that transpired”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossips
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles