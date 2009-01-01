Home | Gossips | Man Ties The Knot With His Older U.S-based British Fiancée In Ekiti State
Man Ties The Knot With His Older U.S-based British Fiancée In Ekiti State



A young Nigerian man simply identified as Seun took a big step in his life yesterday as he tied the knot in style to his older beautiful U.S-based British fiancée in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

The colourful wedding was held in the presence of family and friends.

