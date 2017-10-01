Home | Gossips | “Hushpuppi’s Dad is a Taxi Driver And His Mother A Bread Seller!” – Hushpuppi ’s ‘bestie’, Ismaila Mustapha AKA Mompha in a Shocking Revelation

Hushpuppi may just have been busted with new biography of his that surfaced online.

Hushpuppi ’s ‘bestie’, Ismaila Mustapha AKA Mompha in a shocking revelation disclosed personal informations about the self-acclaimed Gucci billionaire.

Mompha, a Dubai-based certified bureau de change merchant, disclosed that Hushpuppi ’s mum is a bread seller while his dad is a taxi driver.

He made further revelations on how he housed and helped Hushpuppi , how Hush brings girls to his house whenever he comes to Dubai, because he cannot afford to pay rent.

Read below;

“First and Foremost all the noise on instablog about me hating on hushpuppi why will i hate on a nigga i helped, From the first day i knew u till now have never share any money nor do any transcation with you… have always been the one helping you by making free dubai visa for u and u always stay in my house. The other time u had issue with davido and you couldnt go back to malaysia, Same mompha was the one who advice u to come to dubai to start a new life and had to make dubai resident visa which the company charged u for $5k but u couldnt afford it cos u broke and i had to beg them to take $4k which u paid for almost 2months and bal was remaining 150 usd which u couldnt pay back.. You came to dubai with $1800 which was not enough for the visa expenses i had to borrow u $5k usd which till today u havent pay me.. You stayed in my house for almost 3months inconvenient my family still u bring women to my house which my wife complains everytime but i dont wanna hurt u by tellin u cos i knw u broke and u couldnt afford house rent… Still u wanna stab me at the back by using my personal account for fraudulent act and sending me to jail.. People on social media dont knw u the most ingrate in this world.. living fake life by posting people stuffs and receipts on social media just to gain likes and comments and popularity, Try go help ur taxi driver father and ur bread seller mama and stop living fake life on social media no house no car no investment only begging for money from people and borrowing money, Nigga even borrowed money from my wifey sometimes ask for 20 to 30dirhams for taxi just to go to dubai mall and post he is shopping . Nigga even bought IG verification for $2500 i got the evidence .. Next time dont ever try me cos u got nothing against me i was born in money #omobabaolowo i gave u shelter for 3months feed u.. At the end of the day u still fucked up by asking my uganda nigga a shoe.. all private jets wasnt paid by u and the 11million naira drink u said u bought.. Stop fakin it Bro Cos u already lost it by trying to attack me… Less i forget i was the one who always give u money especially our trip to milan .. So tell me why will i”

