VIDEO: Busty Actress Cossy Orjiakor Undergoes Brazillian Butt Lift And Fat Transfer To Buttocks Surgery

Busty actress, Cossy Ojiakor has revealed that she's going in for surgery to have her butt enlarged so as to be well balanced with her boobs.
The actress, who recently asked her fans' opinion on getting a larger butt, revealed she was finally going ahead with it. She shared photos from theatre as the staff made preparations for the surgical procedure and asked her fans to wish her luck.
"It's going down today..... Gat enough fat for my bbl....hahaha so today gonna be my brand new butt birthday," she captioned the clip.
