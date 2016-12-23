Home | Sports | Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13
Real Madrid Making Plans To Sign Messi From Barcelona

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13



Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13 Carlos Tevez

The plan is now to travel to Uruguay with 260 guests to celebrate over four days, perhaps with a probable windfall on the horizon.

Tevez waved goodbye to the Boca faithful on Sunday at La Bombonera in a 4-1 victory over Colon, failing to hold in the emotions. Tevez is linked with moving to the Chinese Super League, with mega wages reportedly worth £615,000-per-week on the table.

His honeymoon will cost $750,000 and guests at the event included several football teammates.

