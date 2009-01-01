Home | Sports | Ronaldinho Returns To Barcelona

Ronaldinho has been unveiled as Barcelona FC’s ambassador.

His new role would be to promote the club around the world.

Ronaldinho, who enjoyed five years laden with success between 2003 and 2008, is delighted to have been offered the chance to work in an official capacity once more for the La Liga giants.

Ronaldinho stated: “I’m very happy,’ said Ronaldinho. Very few people have the opportunity to say they are a Barcelona ambassador.

“I’ve missed everything. I spent a lot of time here. I left a lot of friends here, and I haven’t been back to the Nou Camp until now.

“capacity, the same when I was as a player, people didn’t really associate my name with Barca but I’ve always felt like an ambassador”.

