Ronaldinho Returns To Barcelona
- 6 hours 19 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
His new role would be to promote the club around the world.
Ronaldinho, who enjoyed five years laden with success between 2003 and 2008, is delighted to have been offered the chance to work in an official capacity once more for the La Liga giants.
Ronaldinho stated: “I’m very happy,’ said Ronaldinho. Very few people have the opportunity to say they are a Barcelona ambassador.
“I’ve missed everything. I spent a lot of time here. I left a lot of friends here, and I haven’t been back to the Nou Camp until now.
“capacity, the same when I was as a player, people didn’t really associate my name with Barca but I’ve always felt like an ambassador”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles