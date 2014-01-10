Home | Sports | Will The Nigerians Wonder Kids Play Together Next Season?

“We talked”, told 20 year old Arsenal star Alex Iwobi to the media a few days ago.

The intention of the young forward of Manchester City, Kelechi Iheanacho, is to bring another Nigerian and star to the team, but this seems to be the intention both ways. “We had a bit of banter”, admitted Iwobi as they both want to convince the other to change teams.

Most speculate that after the recent match Arsenal and Man City played, the stars of the Nigerian national team talked again. Lead by “Pep” Guardiola, they need a good wing and that might be the right reason for Alex Iwobi to play for the Manchester City. But, Arsenal is also looking for a forward, and that’s where Kelechi Iheanacho likes to play, so both players are trying to bring water to their mill. Even when the wing of Arsenal admitted that he likes to play against Kelechi and “beat him”, he also said that their energies are now focused “in the Nigerian national team”.

Both teams are seducing for the Nigerians as they have great chances to end up in the top four this season and they also might be contesting the next Champions League. Some believe that they might be the winners of the Premier League if Chelsea slip. If they play together it will be a bright future for both teams.





The players

Alex Iwobi was born in Nigeria but his parents moved to England when he was four. Some say he has football blood in his veins, since he is the nephew of the Nigerian star Jay-Jay Okocha, one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the Nigerian national team and, a brilliant playmaker. The Arsenal player took much from his uncle, but added a bit of striking capabilities to the mix, he has scored six times in his 57 matches since he joined the main team in 2015.

He had been in Arsenal since joining the team in 2004 (aged 8), and has been trained ever since to become the great player he is now. Some argue that this might be a reason for him to stay at his “home” team and ask Iheanacho to join him at north London, as his countryman doesn´t have such history with the Manchester City.

At present,Iwobi has the great responsibility to substitute the impressive German player Mesut Özil or another star in that team, Theo Walcott. He has shown great potential in his last matches, as well as in the Nigerian national team, but he is still a substitute in the Arsenal, and that might be his reason to leave; only time will tell.

Kelechi Promise Iheanacho was also born in 1996, but he stayed in Nigeria till he was summoned by the European teams after his spectacular appearances in the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He had talks with Arsenal, Sporting Clube de Portugal and Porto, after that performance, but he also talked to the Manchester City a year before that, so they finally signed a contract and the “wonder kid” as some call him, joined the team on 10 January 2014.

He has had a great career ever since, scoring 21 times in 58 appearances in the Premier League, as well as five goals in the national team in only eight matches. Even when he is a substitute in the Nigerian team, both Iheanacho and Iwobi have been included in the Confederation of African Football “dream team”, where once stood strong names as Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba.

