Home | Sports | Manchester United Announce Lindelof Signing
Corentin Tolisso Becomes Bundesliga’s Most Expensive Player Ever After Bayern Munich Move
Southampton Sack Claude Puel

Manchester United Announce Lindelof Signing



  • 5 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Manchester United Announce Lindelof Signing Victor Lindelof
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

The Premier League club, last week announced they had reached an agreement for his £30million transfer.

“I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United. I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there. But I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League at Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies,” Lindelof told the club’s official website.

Manager Jose Mourinho said: “Victor is a very talented young player, who has a great future ahead of him at United. Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer. I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us.”

The Sweden defender will become boss Mourinho’s first signing of the summer and will make his debut on the summer tour of the USA in July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Manchester United Announce Lindelof Signing
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 328