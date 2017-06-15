Home | Sports | Okagbare’s Wig Falls Off During Long Jump In Oslo Meet
Floyd Mayweather To Fight Conor McGregor August 26

Okagbare’s Wig Falls Off During Long Jump In Oslo Meet



  • 5 hours 7 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Okagbare’s Wig Falls Off During Long Jump In Oslo Meet Okagbare’s Wig Falls Off During Long Jump In Oslo Meet
Nigeria’s field and track athlete, Blessing Okagbare, suffered an embarrassing moment in Oslo, Norway when her wig fell off as she jumped during a competition.

The 28-year-old Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medallist is competing in the Oslo leg of the IAAF Diamond League

She recorded a jump of 6.21 metres to finish seventh while her wig was nearly half a metre behind her.

Whether the mishap played its part in her finishing seventh is unclear, but the 28-year-old laughed it off on her Instagram account, saying: “It is what it is.”

A post shared by Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor (@blessing_okagbare) onJun 15, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Okagbare’s Wig Falls Off During Long Jump In Oslo Meet
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 229