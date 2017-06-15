Okagbare’s Wig Falls Off During Long Jump In Oslo Meet

Nigeria’s field and track athlete, Blessing Okagbare, suffered an embarrassing moment in Oslo, Norway when her wig fell off as she jumped during a competition.

The 28-year-old Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medallist is competing in the Oslo leg of the IAAF Diamond League

She recorded a jump of 6.21 metres to finish seventh while her wig was nearly half a metre behind her.

Whether the mishap played its part in her finishing seventh is unclear, but the 28-year-old laughed it off on her Instagram account, saying: “It is what it is.”