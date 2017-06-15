Okagbare’s Wig Falls Off During Long Jump In Oslo Meet
- 5 hours 7 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The 28-year-old Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medallist is competing in the Oslo leg of the IAAF Diamond League
She recorded a jump of 6.21 metres to finish seventh while her wig was nearly half a metre behind her.
Whether the mishap played its part in her finishing seventh is unclear, but the 28-year-old laughed it off on her Instagram account, saying: “It is what it is.”
A post shared by Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor (@blessing_okagbare) onJun 15, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT
