Rohr Ready To Shake Up Super Eagles’ Squad For Cameroon Clash

Nigeria lost 2-0 to South Africa last weekend, in their first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group E match.
Rohr has now turned his attention to the game against the Indomitable Lions, who are the current African champions.
“South Africa met an inexperienced and younger Eagles, that is why they won the match,” he told Premium Times.
“We did not play with our main team, many of our experienced players were not in the match mainly due to injury.
“But they will be ready for Cameroon.”
The Super Eagles are top of the Group B standings, having won their first two matches and are four points above second-placed Cameroon.
