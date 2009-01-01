Ronaldo’s Agent In Secret Meeting With PSG
- 4 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ronaldo went on to score twice, as Real Madrid defeated Juventus 4-1, to retain their trophy.
With the Portugal forward now insistent on leaving the La Liga club, it is believed that PSG are in front of the queue to sign him. Ronaldo has told Madrid he will leave Spain for good, if he is convicted of tax fraud this summer.
Mendes held a two-hour meeting with Qatari businessman Al-Khelaifi at the city’s Hilton Hotel. It is understood that the super agent told Al-Khelaifi, that problems were imminent with Ronaldo in Spain and that the PSG chief asked to be kept informed of developments.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles