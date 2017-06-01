Home | Sports | Footballer, Odion Ighalo Share His Story
Footballer, Odion Ighalo Share His Story



Nigerian Footballer, Odion Ighalo, took to Instagram to write about what he encountered on the path of love while striving hard to succeed.

The father of 3 who started his football career from Ajegunle, Lagos, revealed that his highschool girlfriend left him because he had nothing to offer.

 

Here’s his Instagram post;

From Ajegunle to the world, I serve a living God, this is me 11 years ago. Those earrings are not earrings, I could not even afford to buy earrings that is tape, plasta.

I am a testimony, I knew with God everything is possible, I was just holding on to my God, my high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her. But I had God and I had a dream.

Never give up on your Dream,the same God that elevated me shall elevate you , hold on to him and trust his timing. I am a testimony, you are a testimony, put God first and it’s all done Amen

 

Footballer, Odion Ighalo Share His Story
