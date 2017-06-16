Home | Sports | Ronaldo Offered Free Beer For Life To Join Club
COSAFA Castle Cup First Round Head-to-Heads
Champions League Draw: Celtic To Play Linfield Or San Marino Side In Second Qualifying Round

Ronaldo Offered Free Beer For Life To Join Club



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Ronaldo Offered Free Beer For Life To Join Club Cristiano Ronaldo
 
Recent revelations that Cristiano Ronaldo may just be available to purchase this summer has thrown the football world into turmoil with potential suitors feverishly digging down the back of the couch to scramble together the necessary funds.

However, without the financial clout to compete with PSG, Manchester United and the like, a club from the German third tier have submitted a non-monetary but nevertheless enticing offer for the Real Madrid superstar.

Unable to match Ronaldo's £325,000 weekly wage, Fortuna Koln have instead offered to ply the 32-year-old striker with a lifetime supply of beer in exchange for his signature.

Tempting, though looking at his general physique and fitness, we don't imagine Cristiano to be a huge fan of the pilsner.

— Fortuna Köln (@fortuna_koeln) June 16, 2017

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Ronaldo Offered Free Beer For Life To Join Club
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 274