Ronaldo Offered Free Beer For Life To Join Club

However, without the financial clout to compete with PSG, Manchester United and the like, a club from the German third tier have submitted a non-monetary but nevertheless enticing offer for the Real Madrid superstar.
Unable to match Ronaldo's £325,000 weekly wage, Fortuna Koln have instead offered to ply the 32-year-old striker with a lifetime supply of beer in exchange for his signature.
Tempting, though looking at his general physique and fitness, we don't imagine Cristiano to be a huge fan of the pilsner.
— Fortuna Köln (@fortuna_koeln) June 16, 2017
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles