Home | Sports | Rohr admits Cameroon has edge over Super Eagles

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has admitted that Cameroon is in a better shape than his team ahead of their 2018 World Cup double-header next month.

Nigeria currently leads Group B of the Africa World Cup 2018 qualifiers with six points, four more than second-placed Cameroon, who they face next.

Rohr, speaking to OwnGoalNigeria, said the Indomitable Lions had played more games than the Eagles in the year leading to the game and that will naturally give them an edge over Nigeria.

“I’m not afraid, we are not afraid playing against Cameroon. They are a good team of course but I think if we are able to win the first game, we’ll see what will happen in the second game.

“The problem is that Cameroon has physiological advantage, Since after winning the AFCON they have played 13 games or 14, no 13 games I mean while we have played only three, they are really a team now and we have to be able to present a team in a few days to beat them,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports