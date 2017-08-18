Home | Sports | Rohr speaks on Iheanacho’s move to Leicester City

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said that Kelechi Iheanacho’s move to Leicester City, will make him a better player for the national team.

Iheanacho didn’t play much at Manchester City last season, as new coach Pep Guardiola preferred to pick either Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero upfront.

“We are happy for him because at Leicester he can have much more games than at Man City. He missed a little bit of his competitive edge in the months when he wasn’t playing.

“Now I believe this transfer is good news for us because he will have enough games at his new club,” Rohr told Owngoalnigeria.com.

Iheanacho made his Premier League debut for the former Premier League champions last Friday, as they were beaten 4-3 by Arsenal at the Emirates.

