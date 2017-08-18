Cameroon Better Than Nigeria - Rohr
Rohr has rated the Lions far ahead of his Super Eagles as he observed that the Cameroonians were in a better shape than Nigeria. The assertion, as logical as it sounds, could ignite the fighting spirit in the Super Eagles players and also douse the high level of expectations among Nigerian football fans.
Nigeria are currently leading group B of the Africa World Cup 2018 Qualifiers with six points, four more than second placed Cameroon their next opponent when the qualifiers resume in September. Rohr said Cameroon have played more games than Nigeria in the year leading to the game and that will naturally give them a psychological edge over Nigeria.
“I’m not afraid, we are not afraid playing against Cameroon. They are a good team of course but I think if we are able to win the first game, we’ll see what will happen in the second game.
“The problem is that Cameroon have psychological advantage, Since after winning the AFCON they have played 13 games while we have played only three, they are really a team now and we have to be able to present a team in a few days to beat them”.
