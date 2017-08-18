Barcelona attack: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo react

Football icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have reacted to the attack on a busy street of Las Ramblas, Barcelona.

They joined Spanish sports stars around the world in expressing their grief after Thursday ’s terror attack that left 13 people dead and over 100 injured.

Famous Barcelona street, Las Ramblas was packed with tourists when a van drove into the crowd, leaving scenes of carnage.

Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram, “I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence.

“We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence.”

Messi arrived in the Catalan capital as a teenager 14 years ago.

Also reacting, Portuguese captain Ronaldo took to social media to express his shock at the attack which also left more than 50 injured.

He wrote on Twitter, “Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All the support and solidarity (to ) the family and friends of the victims.”

Many other athletes have also taken to social networks to show their support for Barcelona.