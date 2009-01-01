Home | Sports | Neymar Ssays He Already Feels At Home At PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar said he was already feeling at home after scoring twice and won a penalty as 10-man PSG trounced Toulouse 6-2 to go top of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

“I already feel at home here,” he told local media. “The team plays in the Brazilian style and this help my integration”

“I love the atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. The fans supported us until the last minute. They made a lot of noise.

“Now I want to adapt quickly… I think I can improve,” The former Barcelona star said.

The 25-year-old left his best until last on Sunday, showing brilliant control, and benefiting from a bit of luck, as he danced around five defenders before planting the ball in the back of the net in stoppage time.

“I do not really remember what happened on my second goal, the most important thing is that it went into the back of the net,” he said.

The world record signing has now scored three goals in two matches for his new club after opening his account on debut against Guingamp last week.

