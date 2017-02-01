Home | Sports | Guardiola speaks on Manchester City vs Everton game

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, says his boys went for the win even while being down to 10 men against Everton’s 11.

Kyle Walker received a very harsh red card, sending Man City to 10 men just before the half time.

But Guardiola insisted his team showed true spirit to continue to try and win the match that ended 1-1.

“We tried to win the game even when it was 10 against 11. Nobody can say we didn’t try,” the City gaffer said.

“It’s similar to a lot of games last season, it’s sad because we wanted to start well at home.

“We are here for the results, but we didn’t win… It’s just the second game and we’ll improve.

“We tried to find ways of attacking them and we did. We had opportunities and we never gave up.”

City will play away from home on Saturday against Bournemouth which will give the The Sky Blues a chance to get back to winning ways.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports