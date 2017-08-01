Home | Sports | Wenger hints Arsenal won’t buy again this summer
Guardiola speaks on Manchester City vs Everton game
Falconets coach, Danjuma invites 30 players for Tanzania clash

Wenger hints Arsenal won’t buy again this summer



  • 8 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has suggested their business in the transfer window is now complete, after saying he is “very pleased” with the purchases made.

Wenger broke the club’s record transfer fee by landing £52million forward Alexandre Lacazette from Ligue 1 giants, Lyon this summer.

The Gunners also brought in Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free tag, in a transfer window in which Premier League clubs parted with more than £1billion.

Speaking about the incredibly inflated market, Wenger claimed signing players has become “very difficult” for clubs in the top flight.

“I am very pleased with our market because we bought good players who can integrate with our style of play,” Wenger told Swedish broadcaster, Viasat.

“That’s what we want. On the other hand, it is very difficult. Today, the prices are out of proportion. The transfer market has become very demanding today.

“There is no transfer market anymore because the price depends only on the identity of the buyer and when you are English, you have straight away 50 per cent [extra] on the price of a player and that makes it difficult to act,”‎ he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Wenger hints Arsenal won’t buy again this summer
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Fourth Child

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Fourth Child

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 360