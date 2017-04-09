We didn’t sign Di Maria, our account was hacked – Barcelona
- 2 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The club, which had struggled to sign a world class player since the departure of Neymar, had announced the signing of Angel Di Maria via one of its eight Twitter handles.
The tweet states, “Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona! #DiMariaFCB.”
Barca later debunked the signing, explaining that its account was hacked.
“Our accounts have been hacked tonight. We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience,” the club said.
Barca FC has eight official twitter handle in different languages.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles