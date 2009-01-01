FIFA investigates Neymar’s Barcelona bonus claim
A FIFA spokesman said the complaint was “pending and being investigated” and he could not comment any further.
Barcelona are refusing to pay a 26-million-euro ($30.6 million) bonus to Neymar for signing a five-year contract renewal last year.
In a separate issue, the Catalan giants are seeking 8.5 million euros in compensation from Neymar for breach of contract following his world record 222-million-euro move to PSG in August.
Neymar’s family hit back on Tuesday with their representatives expressing their “surprise” at Barcelona’s compensation claim “given that the player fully respected the contract valid at the time”.
