Home | Sports | Ibrahimovic re-signs with Manchester United, shirt number revealed
Alexis Sanchez Set To Return For Liverpool Clash
Rooney could return to England squad – Hodgson

Ibrahimovic re-signs with Manchester United, shirt number revealed



  • 2 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United.

The 35-year-old will wear the number 10 shirt on his return to Old Trafford, after new boy took his number 9 shirt this summer.

Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club during the 2016/17 campaign before suffering a knee injury, which ended his season prematurely.

“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay.

“I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.

“I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch,” Ibrahimovic told the club’s official website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Ibrahimovic re-signs with Manchester United, shirt number revealed
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Fourth Child

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Fourth Child

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

World Legendary Football Player Dies At 55

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

Zimbabwe Sends Female Footballers To Brazil To Be Impregnated

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 247