Ibrahimovic re-signs with Manchester United, shirt number revealed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United.

The 35-year-old will wear the number 10 shirt on his return to Old Trafford, after new boy took his number 9 shirt this summer.

Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club during the 2016/17 campaign before suffering a knee injury, which ended his season prematurely.

“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay.

“I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.

“I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch,” Ibrahimovic told the club’s official website.

