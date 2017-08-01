Home | Sports | Rooney could return to England squad – Hodgson

Former England manager, Roy Hodgson has asserted that star striker, Wayne Rooney may reconsider his decision to retire from international football and make a return to the national team.

Hodgson said, “I think he still can play in the national team. It’s a pity he will miss the next World Cup for England.

“If I was the manager I would try to convince him to delay it (his international retirement) until after the World Cup,” He added.

Rooney called it quits from England national team duty on Wednesday.

“You don’t score that amount of goals if you are not a top-class football player. I hope he will change his mind to come back for the World Cup. I think England still needs him,” Hodgson told Sky Sports on Thursday.

“As you know, I’m not a gambling man and never have been, but if I was such a person I wouldn’t put any money on Wayne, in that situation, refusing to come out of retirement.

“I know what this country does mean to him in terms of playing international football,” Hodgson said.

