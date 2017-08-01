Rooney could return to England squad – Hodgson
Former England manager, Roy Hodgson has asserted that star striker, Wayne Rooney may reconsider his decision to retire from international football and make a return to the national team.
Hodgson said, “I think he still can play in the national team. It’s a pity he will miss the next World Cup for England.
“If I was the manager I would try to convince him to delay it (his international retirement) until after the World Cup,” He added.
Rooney called it quits from England national team duty on Wednesday.
“You don’t score that amount of goals if you are not a top-class football player. I hope he will change his mind to come back for the World Cup. I think England still needs him,” Hodgson told Sky Sports on Thursday.
“As you know, I’m not a gambling man and never have been, but if I was such a person I wouldn’t put any money on Wayne, in that situation, refusing to come out of retirement.
“I know what this country does mean to him in terms of playing international football,” Hodgson said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles