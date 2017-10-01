Home | Sports | Copa del Rey: Ronaldo out as Madrid announce squad against Fuenlabrada [Full list]

Spanish giants, Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday nights game against Fuenlabrada.

The game is part of fixtures in the last 32 round of the Copa del Rey.

Below are the full lists of players;

Goalkeepers: Casilla and Moha.

Defenders: Vallejo, Nacho, Theo, Achraf, Tejero, Quezada and Manu Hernando.

Midfielders: M. Llorente, Asensio, Ceballos, Feuillassier and Cristo.

Attackers: Lucas Vázquez and B. Mayoral.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has said he does not believe he is the best manager in the world.

He spoke in reaction to his FIFA Best Coach prize early in the week.

