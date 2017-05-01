Ronaldo seeks to earn salary similar to Messi’s
Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants salary similar to Barcelona’s rival, Lionel Messi for final Madrid contract, Diario Gol reports
Ronaldo future was up in the air in the summer and now he wants a new bumper deal despite penning a new contract only a year ago.
The 32-year-old Bernabeu deal runs until 2021 after signing new terms one year ago.
Ronaldo’s future was unclear in the summer following his tax charges but he now wants an extension.
He is receiving around £365,000-a-week but that is not enough for the recently-crowned best player in the world.
The forward beats off competition from Lionel Messi and Neymar to clinch the award.
The Argentine is close to finalising a £500,000-a-week contract at the Nou Camp.
Once the new deal is confirmed, Ronaldo is expected to seek talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over his salary.
