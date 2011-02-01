Home | Sports | Super Eagles Coach says Argentina beatable

Abuja – Salisu Yusuf, Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles on Thursday said that Argentina are a beatable side.

Salisu Yusuf

Yusuf made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja ahead of the Nov. 14 friendly match against the former world champions in Russia.

The coach said that the Super Eagles were capable of reversing the series of defeats suffered at the hands of the South Americans by beating them in Russia this time around.

He told NAN that Argentina’s track records would not be an advantage because the two teams would play the match based on their current form.

“My players are equal to the task any time anywhere and we are not afraid of big names because big names no longer play football, but talent and determination are key to winning matches,’’ the coach said.

He assured Nigerians of an impressive outing against Argentina in the warm-up match aimed at boosting the morale of not only the players but their fans for World Cup.

Prestige friendly match will be one in the series lined up to familiarise Nigerian players with the playing style of their likely opponents at the World Cup. (NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports