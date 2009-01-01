Home | Video | Jay-Z Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington at V Festival
Jay-Z Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington at V Festival

Bra Jude GH
  1 hour ago
Jay-Z live at V Festival 2017. Jay-Z and Linkin Park will, of course, be forever intertwined because of their collaborative 2004 Collision Course mash-up EP.

Saturday night (Aug. 19), at his first show since Chester Bennington’s death last month, Jay-Z paid tribute to his late collaborator by performing “Numb/Encore” at the V Festival in Staffordshire, England.

He also performed some 4:44 tracks live for the very first time, including “Kill Jay Z,” “The Story Of O.J.,” “Family Feud,” and “Smile.” 

