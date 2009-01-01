Home | Video | Prostitute Caught Beating Up a White Man in Broad Daylight For Refusing To Pay After Having S3x (Video)

A young woman has been caught on camera beating up a man who reportedly had s*x and refused to pay up for the service.

A viral video has shown the shocking moment a prostitute beat up a client in broad daylight.

The incident reportedly happened in Durban, South Africa.

According to local reports, the man allegedly refused to pay after having s*x with her.

In the video, the angry Zulu speaking woman can be heard saying: “He thinks he is clever, I want my money” as they wrestle in the street and as onlookers watched in shock.

