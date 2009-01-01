Home | Video | Prostitute Caught Beating Up a White Man in Broad Daylight For Refusing To Pay After Having S3x (Video)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Helps President Trump With Charlottesville Speech

Prostitute Caught Beating Up a White Man in Broad Daylight For Refusing To Pay After Having S3x (Video)

Bra Jude GH
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Prostitute Caught Beating Up a White Man in Broad Daylight For Refusing To Pay After Having S3x (Video) The woman beat the man up

A young woman has been caught on camera beating up a man who reportedly had s*x and refused to pay up for the service. 

A viral video has shown the shocking moment a prostitute beat up a client in broad daylight.

The incident reportedly happened in Durban, South Africa.

According to local reports, the man allegedly refused to pay after having s*x with her.

 In the video, the angry Zulu speaking woman can be heard saying: “He thinks he is clever, I want my money” as they wrestle in the street and as onlookers watched in shock.

 Watch the video below:

view more articles

About Article Author

Bra Jude GH
Bra Jude GH

I am extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. I have over 3+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. I am committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is my driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Prostitute Caught Beating Up a White Man in Broad Daylight For Refusing To Pay After Having S3x (Video)

Prostitute Caught Beating Up a White Man in Broad Daylight For Refusing To Pay After Having S3x (Video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Helps President Trump With Charlottesville Speech

Arnold Schwarzenegger Helps President Trump With Charlottesville Speech

Jay-Z Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington at V Festival

Jay-Z Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington at V Festival

Latest Nigeria News